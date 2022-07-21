91 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Michigan pair busted on I-75 with marijuana and mushrooms

By Staff Report
Richard Alexander Heath
Two men from Michigan were busted on Interstate 75 in Sumter County after marijuana and mushrooms were found concealed in their vehicle’s spare tire compartment.

Richard Alexander Heath, 21, of Niles, Mich., was driving a black sedan with Michigan license plate at about 9 a.m. Wednesday near Mile Marker 333 when a Florida Highway Patrol trooper noticed that Heath was not wearing a seat belt. During a traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana and noted that Heath appeared “extremely nervous,” according to an arrest report.

Heath and his passenger, 20-year-old Terris Emanuel Frick, also of Niles, Mich., said they’d left Michigan at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. They said they were bound for the Rolling Loud festival in South Florida.

Terris Emanuel Frick
A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. About 10 grams of raw marijuana was found in the vehicle’s glove compartment. A burnt marijuana cigarette was found near the center console. A grinder, a THC vape cartridge and a package of wrapping papers also were found in the vehicle.

A search of the trunk led to the discovery of 60 grams of marijuana and 10 grams of mushrooms in the spare tire compartment.

Both men claimed the drugs were for their personal use.

Heath and Frick were arrested on multiple drug charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, where they were initially being held without bond.

