New Citizens Academy to launch in August for residents of Sumter County

A new Citizens Academy program for Sumter County launches on Aug. 2. The program consists of five approximately four-hour presentations and tours of the various Sumter County agencies and departments. Residents can gain knowledge, information and insight into how the County operates. Tours include Animal Services, Public Works, Emergency Management, Fire and EMS, among others.

“All the presenters did great jobs. All were good speakers and explained their subject areas well,” said John Fitzgerald, a previous Citizens Academy attendee said of the Academy. “The sessions were very interesting, well presented and were about right in duration: informative but not overly long.”

Attendance is limited, so anyone interested needs to sign up online no later than Wednesday, July 27. Those who do not make this program, can be put on a list to be notified when the next Citizens Academy is available. Academy presentations will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2; Tuesday, Aug. 16; Wednesday, Aug. 24; Wednesday, Sept. 14; and Tuesday, Sept. 20 with graduation at the Sumter County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Interested residents can sign up for the Citizens Academy at https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/1357/Citizens-Academy.