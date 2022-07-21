91 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 21, 2022
type here...

New Citizens Academy to launch in August for residents of Sumter County

By Staff Report

A new Citizens Academy program for Sumter County launches on Aug. 2. The program consists of five approximately four-hour presentations and tours of the various Sumter County agencies and departments. Residents can gain knowledge, information and insight into how the County operates. Tours include Animal Services, Public Works, Emergency Management, Fire and EMS, among others.

“All the presenters did great jobs. All were good speakers and explained their subject areas well,” said John Fitzgerald, a previous Citizens Academy attendee said of the Academy. “The sessions were very interesting, well presented and were about right in duration: informative but not overly long.”

Attendance is limited, so anyone interested needs to sign up online no later than Wednesday, July 27. Those who do not make this program, can be put on a list to be notified when the next Citizens Academy is available. Academy presentations will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2; Tuesday, Aug. 16; Wednesday, Aug. 24; Wednesday, Sept. 14; and Tuesday, Sept. 20 with graduation at the Sumter County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Interested residents can sign up for the Citizens Academy at https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/1357/Citizens-Academy.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Stop the Northern Turnpike Extension

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident argues that residents must band together to stop the Northern Turnpike Extension.

Villagers would be thrilled if Katie Belle’s returned

A couple from the Village of Mallory Square contends that Villagers would be thrilled if Katie Belle’s returned. Read their Letter to the Editor.

Bicycles belong on the street not on the paths

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that bicycles belong on the street and walkers belong on the paths.

Common sense should dictate that E-bikes are kept off paths

A reader says the common sense should dictate that E-bikes are kept off paths.

Housing bubble has started to crack

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident warns the housing bubble is about to burst. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos