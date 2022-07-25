Gil Hodges and the Hall of Fame

To the Editor:

It has taken 50 years to admit this Brooklyn Dodger into the hall of fame. He did not do drugs, cheat or whine, he served in the Marines during World War II. He had the stats and the talent but for some reason he did not have the votes. He managed the “the miracle Mets” to a World Series championship. I am elated to see this in my lifetime. There is something wrong with the system. Being a fellow Brooklynite there actually some good news in todays paper. We Gil thank you so much for letting me watch you in Ebbets field, and showing me as a kid, that talent and manners can coexist

Roy H Schwartz

Village of Summerhill