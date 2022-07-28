Bald Eagle Flying Over Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course In The Villages

This bald eagle was flying low over the Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course in The Villages carrying its recent catch. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
