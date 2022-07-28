74.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 28, 2022
type here...

Lawrence W. Tomes

By Staff Report
Lawrence W. Tomes
Lawrence W. Tom

Lawrence W. Tomes (Larry) of Lady Lake FL. passed away on July 20, 2022. Lawrence served in the US Air Force for 22 and 1/2 years, retiring in April 1974 as MSGT. from the 2067 Communications Squadron at George AFB, CA. He served in Thule in the 4683 Air Defense Wing in 1962, and at Templehof Air Base in Berlin from 1968 to 1972 in the 1942 Communication Squadron, as well as many bases across this country.

Lawrence then worked for IBM in various locations in the Hudson Valley for 20 years, retiring in 1994.

Lawrence and his wife Catherine camped across this country and cruised to Alaska and Hawaii for many years during his retirement. Lawrence was also an active Member of the VFW and the American Legion post 347, volunteering at the monthly breakfast every year through 2021. He was also active in the Water Oak Veterans Club and Shuffle Club through this past season.

Lawrence is survived by his daughter Mary Ann Nivens (Jim), nieces Lisa Thompson and Kelly Yoelin, nephews Erick Tomes and Timothy Tomes. He is predeceased by his wife Catherine Tomes, son David Tomes and brother Ronald Tomes.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 8:30 AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, FL with interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Legion, the VFW, or a veteran support charity of your choice in his name.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Former President Trump is an embarrassment to the GOP

A Village of Liberty Park resident says he is no longer a contributor to former President Trump’s campaign. Read why.

Gary Morse was attentive to all the ‘little things’

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that the late Gary Morse was attentive to all the “little things” that made The Villages so special.

Buck O’Neil should have been named to Baseball Hall of Fame years ago

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident writes that a great baseball player should have been honored with a place in the Hall of Fame much sooner.

Getting what we deserve

A Village of Pennecamp resident complains that we are getting what we deserve when we choose our “leaders.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why do we need this guy Trump?

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader asks why America needs Trump.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos