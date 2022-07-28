Lawrence W. Tomes (Larry) of Lady Lake FL. passed away on July 20, 2022. Lawrence served in the US Air Force for 22 and 1/2 years, retiring in April 1974 as MSGT. from the 2067 Communications Squadron at George AFB, CA. He served in Thule in the 4683 Air Defense Wing in 1962, and at Templehof Air Base in Berlin from 1968 to 1972 in the 1942 Communication Squadron, as well as many bases across this country.

Lawrence then worked for IBM in various locations in the Hudson Valley for 20 years, retiring in 1994.

Lawrence and his wife Catherine camped across this country and cruised to Alaska and Hawaii for many years during his retirement. Lawrence was also an active Member of the VFW and the American Legion post 347, volunteering at the monthly breakfast every year through 2021. He was also active in the Water Oak Veterans Club and Shuffle Club through this past season.

Lawrence is survived by his daughter Mary Ann Nivens (Jim), nieces Lisa Thompson and Kelly Yoelin, nephews Erick Tomes and Timothy Tomes. He is predeceased by his wife Catherine Tomes, son David Tomes and brother Ronald Tomes.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 8:30 AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, FL with interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Legion, the VFW, or a veteran support charity of your choice in his name.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.