Thursday, July 28, 2022
Speeding teen driver from Guatemala arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies

By Staff Report
A speeding teenage driver from Guatemala was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Danny Enilson Lopez, 18, of Summerfield, was driving a black Nissan pickup at 8:53 a.m. Tuesday when he was caught on radar traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on County Road 209, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, it was ascertained that Lopez only spoke Spanish. A computer check revealed he has never been issued a driver’s license in the United States. In addition, an identification card issued to another Hispanic male was found in the truck. Lopez insisted the card belonged to his “biological brother.”

Lopez was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid license. He was also issued a verbal warning for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

