Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Harold Schwartz deserves the credit not the Morse family

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Don’t know where Mr. Gallop gets his information, but have to disagree that the Morses had to struggle. Mr. Schwartz started The Villages and had made the monies to pass on to them. Give me a break Mr. Gallop but, the Morses don’t know the meaning of struggle. They have done nothing but destroy what Harold Schwartz set out to do and that was to have a friendly hometown where neighbors and new neighbors helped each other out. Instead, you have trolls and neighbors complaining about little white crosses and anything else they can find fault with.
Do your research!

Daphne Gunther
Bailey Ridge Villas

 

