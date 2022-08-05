Former New Yorker with long history of arrests accused of stealing ring and cash

A former New Yorker with a long history of arrests has been accused of stealing a ring and cash from a resident of The Villages.

Jamie Shiloh Pettit, 43, was arrested Thursday on two felony counts of theft by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. A woman with whom Pettit resides reported that the ring and $115 cash were missing. The woman added that Pettit was aware she had gone to the bank, and was therefore in possession of cash. The victim’s address was redacted from the arrest report.

Pettit was living with her boyfriend and his mother at 1625 Navidad St. in the Village of Alhambra when she was arrested in 2020.

Pettit was living in the Village of Santo Domingo when she was arrested in 2016 for taking a woman’s cell phone without permission.

She was convicted of theft in Sumter County in 2019 and 2015. She was convicted of theft in New York in 2011 and 2012.

After this week’s arrest, the Smithton, N.Y. native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.