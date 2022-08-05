84.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 5, 2022
type here...

Former New Yorker with long history of arrests accused of stealing ring and cash

By Staff Report
Jamie Shiloh Pettit
Jamie Shiloh Pettit

A former New Yorker with a long history of arrests has been accused of stealing a ring and cash from a resident of The Villages.

Jamie Shiloh Pettit, 43, was arrested Thursday on two felony counts of theft by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. A woman with whom Pettit resides reported that the ring and $115 cash were missing. The woman added that Pettit was aware she had gone to the bank, and was therefore in possession of cash. The victim’s address was redacted from the arrest report.

Pettit was living with her boyfriend and his mother at 1625 Navidad St. in the Village of Alhambra when she was arrested in 2020.

Pettit was living in the Village of Santo Domingo when she was arrested in 2016 for taking a woman’s cell phone without permission.

She was convicted of theft in Sumter County in 2019 and 2015. She was convicted of theft in New York in 2011 and 2012.

After this week’s arrest, the Smithton, N.Y. native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

To those who call abortion health care

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Johns resident writes that today, the most dangerous place for a child is in the womb.

How stupid do they think we are?

A frequent letter writer from the Village of Mallory Square urges his fellow residents to “save our country” and vote Republican in November.

Biden wants to use Medicaid money for travel for abortions

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses horror that President Biden wants to dip in Medicaid money to fund travel for abortions.

Our day down at Fenney

A Village of Springdale resident describes a day down at Fenney, some good, some not so good. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Jill Biden’s magazine interview

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident offers his opinion on Jill Biden’s recent magazine interview.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos