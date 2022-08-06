85.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Edward William Sivak

By Staff Report

Edward William SivakEdward William Sivak, 52, of Summerfield, FL passed away on August 1, 2022. He was predeceased by his brother, Mark Sivak and father, Milan Sivak. He left behind his daughter, Kristina Sivak, grandson, Oliver Cacalori, brothers John Sivak and Steven Sivak and mother, Anna Sivak.

Edward was born on June 28, 1970 in Elizabeth, NJ. He was the youngest of 4 sons born to Milan and Anna Sivak and part of a large extended family. Edward was a strong Christian and believer in Jesus. Edward was a devoted son, father and brother and his family meant everything to him. Edward was passionate about camping, barbequing, and hunting.

Edward loved physical fitness, weightlifting and bike riding. As a young man, he enjoyed leadership roles in Boy Scouts, The Order of DeMolay and Cross Country running. He built a church playground in pursuit of his Eagle Scout rank. He achieved the highest rank of Past Master Councilor and Chevalier in the Order of DeMolay and he was captain of the high school cross country team. Edward was also skilled in carpentry and construction. He was a perfectionist in all that he did and took enormous pride in his work. He was the family comedian and he will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

