New Yorker’s BMW involved in rear-end crash near Colony Cottage Recreation Center

A New Yorker’s BMW was involved in a rear-end crash Sunday near Colony Cottage Recreation Center in The Villages.

Emergency personnel responded to the two-vehicle crash shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday which occurred when the dark-colored BMW sedan rear-ended a blue Honda passenger car in the westbound lanes of County Road 466A near the intersection with Morse Boulevard.

Personnel from The Villages Public Safety Department and a Sumter County EMS ambulance crew provided first aid to occupants in both cars.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were also on the scene.