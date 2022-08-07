90.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 7, 2022
New Yorker’s BMW involved in rear-end crash near Colony Cottage Recreation Center

By David Towns

A New Yorker’s BMW was involved in a rear-end crash Sunday near Colony Cottage Recreation Center in The Villages.

Emergency personnel responded to the two-vehicle crash shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday which occurred when the dark-colored BMW sedan rear-ended a blue Honda passenger car in the westbound lanes of County Road 466A near the intersection with Morse Boulevard.

Emergency personnel were at the scene of the two vehicle crash shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday near Colony Cottage Recreation Center
Emergency personnel were at the scene of the two-vehicle crash shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday near Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

Personnel from The Villages Public Safety Department and a Sumter County EMS ambulance crew provided first aid to occupants in both cars.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were also on the scene.

