Villager sentenced in golf cart DUI after reportedly drinking at Cody’s

A Villager has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge after reportedly drinking at Cody’s Original Roadhouse at Lake Sumter Landing and then found sleeping at the wheel of his golf cart.

Michael William Fuller, 61, of the Village of Pine Ridge, pleaded no contest last month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Fuller was found on the night of March 18 sleeping at the wheel of a white 2013 Club Car golf cart which was northbound at the exit gate at the Village of Virginia Trace, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He had to hold onto the golf cart as he stepped out and tried to maintain his balance. He said he had been drinking Michelob Ultra beer at Cody’s. He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .195 and .194 blood alcohol content.

At the time of his arrest, Fuller claimed he was a retired New York Department of Corrections officer. In October 2012, he was arrested in Volusia County on a charge of traveling to meet a minor to commit an unlawful sexual offense. He was sentenced to one year and eight months in the Florida Department of Corrections. He is a registered sex offender.