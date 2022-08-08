Diane Antonisen, 79 from Belleview FL, previously from Long Island, NY, passed away on July 30, 2022, after a long battle with COPD.

Diane is predeceased by her parents: Phillip and Rita, siblings: Phillip, Veronica, and Marie, and son, Carl. She is survived by her brother Billy Huller, husband Carl, daughters: Donna, Carolyn, and Eileen, grandchildren: Joseph, Shannon, Robert, and Michael, great grandchildren: Brenton, Joe Joe, and Eian.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the loving care provided by Cornerstone Hospice.

Diane worked her way through Nassau County BOCES holding several positions. She loved working there and helped to get all 4 of her children jobs there as well. She grew professionally and personally while cultivating special relationships with her coworkers, many who then became lifelong friends. She always said friends were a very important part of life and she cherished her friends. She would want to recognize her best friend Peggy who checked in and called almost daily.

Diane loved hosting get togethers at the house whether it be a holiday, birthday, or just a summer day in the pool with a backyard BBQ.

After retiring to Florida, Diane and Carl enjoyed relaxing at the pool and joining in group activities with their friends and neighbors. After hosting so many get togethers she decided it was time to be hosted and enjoyed going out to dinner.

Diane enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, reading, and talking on the phone with her many girlfriends.

Services will be on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 830am at St. Timothy’s Church in The Villages, Fl.