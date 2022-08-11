85.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 11, 2022
type here...

Florida Chamber sounds warning as government-run Citizens Insurance hits one million policies

By Staff Report

The Florida Chamber of Commerce sounded a warning Thursday as Florida’s government-run Citizens Insurance reached one million policies.

The government-run insurance is considered a policy of last-resort for those who cannot obtain insurance through more traditional means.

“Citizens Insurance topping the one million policy mark signals a market that is teetering, putting millions of Floridians and local businesses at risk of even higher costs in the form of hurricane taxes,” said Mark Wilson, president and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

The Citizens Property Insurance Corporation was created in 2002 from the merger of two other entities to provide both windstorm coverage and general property insurance for home-owners who could not obtain insurance elsewhere.

Wilson said that earlier this year, under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the legislature took “important steps” to tackle “runaway litigation and the root causes driving up property insurance rates.”

However, he said it is clear that more must be done.

“The Florida Chamber looks forward to working with state leaders to continue building on those significant steps to heal Florida’s property insurance market and return Citizens to the insurer of last resort,” Wilson said.

Many are concerned that Florida homeowners could find that they are uninsurable. A rash of “free” roofs and the accompanying threat of litigation has played a major role in the insurance crisis.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Windmill and water tower weren’t built to withstand Florida weather

A Village of Dunedin resident writes that it is pretty obvious that the windmill and water tower at Brownwood were obviously constructed with materials that never had a chance of surviving Florida weather. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Spend the money on amenities not windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a couple from the Leyton Villas writes that the money to be spent on the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood would be better spent on improved amenities.

Morse family can pay for windmill and water tower

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in Letter to the Editor, contends that the Morse family can pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Colors add a breath of fresh air

A resident of the Historic Side of The Villages says a home with controversial colors is actually a breath of fresh air. Read her Letter to the Editor.

President Trump’s home invasion

A Village of Buttonwood resident sounds off on the FBI raid at the home of former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos