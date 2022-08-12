90.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 12, 2022
type here...

Villager pleads with officials to get tougher on junk cars in driveways

By Meta Minton

A Villager is pleading with officials to get tougher on junk cars in driveways.

James Kay of the Village of De La Vista spoke out Friday morning before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors.

The Pennsylvanian who purchased in the neighborhood about a year ago complained about a rusty car that is apparently inoperable in a driveway in his neighborhood.

“If anybody asks what the color is, they would say ‘rust,’” Kay told the board.

The vehicle is located in the driveway at 551 Carrera Drive.

A resident complained about this rusty car parked in a driveway in his neighborhood
A resident complained about this rusty car parked in a driveway in his neighborhood.

Kay said the vehicle’s tires had been flat, which would be a violation of deed compliance. However, the tires have been pumped up, so now the vehicle is back in “compliance.” He said the standard falls short of having a vehicle that is operable and in use.

“Can’t we ask the owner to turn the motor over?” he asked.

Supervisor Judy Biebesheimer was sympathetic to Kay’s situation, and cited a longstanding problem with a junk car in the driveway of a home in the Village of Palo Alto. That situation was finally resolved after a son living in the home was arrested and his mother was removed from the home by ambulance. She died a few days later. The home was later sold. But the junk car was a neighborhood eyesore for many years.

A junk car in the driveway of 1949 Palo Alto Ave. was a problem for many years.

“I actually think the man has a valid point. I think there is nothing wrong with asking someone to get in a car and turn it on,” Biebesheimer said.

However, the CDD 1 board does not have that authority.

Under current rules, the only requirements are that a vehicle must have a current registration and the tires cannot be flat.

Frustration with junk cars in driveways in The Villages has been an ongoing problem. Earlier this week, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors held a public hearing with regard to two junks cars in the driveway of the home of a dead Villager. The daughter who has been living in the home has been ordered to remove the vehicles or get their registrations properly updated.

These vehicles have been left by a daughter in the driveway of her dead mothers home in The Villages
These vehicles have been left by a daughter in the driveway of her dead mother’s home in The Villages.

Have you had a problem with a junk car in your neighborhood? Share a photo and story at [email protected].

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Neighbor stands up for Aloha Way mural

A Village of Country Club Hills resident stands up for a neighbor’s colorful home which has generated some recent controversy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Developer’s Daily Sun favors his candidates in Sumter Commission race

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident contends the Developer is using the front page of The Villages Daily Sun to favor his candidates in the Sumter County Commission race.

Villagers should not pay for replacement of windmill and water tower

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Villagers should not pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood.  

Windmill and water tower weren’t built to withstand Florida weather

A Village of Dunedin resident writes that it is pretty obvious that the windmill and water tower at Brownwood were constructed with materials that never had a chance of surviving Florida weather. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Spend the money on amenities not windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a couple from the Leyton Villas writes that the money to be spent on the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood would be better spent on improved amenities.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos