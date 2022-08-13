Children must be protected from digital dangers

As Florida kicks off another school year, we are warning parents about some of the dangers students may face online. We released Back to School: Digital Dangers—a free resource full of information about threats children may encounter online before, during or after school.

As parents, we strive to set our children up for success. That means making sure they have the supplies they need to succeed in the classroom, and support at home. But a lot has changed since we were in school.

New challenges have emerged in the tech age—including digital drug dealers selling deadly fentanyl over social media, human traffickers who attempt to lure children online, and even texting while driving, jeopardizing road safety.

Back to School: Digital Dangers is designed to help parents talk to their children about these challenges. Through this resource you can learn more about:

Fentanyl and its growing presence in the nation’s illicit drug supply;

Human traffickers lurking on social media to prey on children; and

The dangers posed by texting while driving.

Parents can use the information in this resource to educate children about using technology in a responsible manner.

By keeping communication lines open with your child, you can equip them for success this school year and help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.