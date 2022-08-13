81.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 13, 2022
type here...

Children must be protected from digital dangers

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

As Florida kicks off another school year, we are warning parents about some of the dangers students may face online. We released Back to School: Digital Dangers—a free resource full of information about threats children may encounter online before, during or after school.

As parents, we strive to set our children up for success. That means making sure they have the supplies they need to succeed in the classroom, and support at home. But a lot has changed since we were in school.

New challenges have emerged in the tech age—including digital drug dealers selling deadly fentanyl over social media, human traffickers who attempt to lure children online, and even texting while driving, jeopardizing road safety.

Back to School: Digital Dangers is designed to help parents talk to their children about these challenges. Through this resource you can learn more about:

  • Fentanyl and its growing presence in the nation’s illicit drug supply;
  • Human traffickers lurking on social media to prey on children; and
  • The dangers posed by texting while driving.

Parents can use the information in this resource to educate children about using technology in a responsible manner.

By keeping communication lines open with your child, you can equip them for success this school year and help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Neighbor stands up for Aloha Way mural

A Village of Country Club Hills resident stands up for a neighbor’s colorful home which has generated some recent controversy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Developer’s Daily Sun favors his candidates in Sumter Commission race

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident contends the Developer is using the front page of The Villages Daily Sun to favor his candidates in the Sumter County Commission race.

Villagers should not pay for replacement of windmill and water tower

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Villagers should not pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood.  

Windmill and water tower weren’t built to withstand Florida weather

A Village of Dunedin resident writes that it is pretty obvious that the windmill and water tower at Brownwood were constructed with materials that never had a chance of surviving Florida weather. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Spend the money on amenities not windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a couple from the Leyton Villas writes that the money to be spent on the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood would be better spent on improved amenities.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos