Margaret Regan of The Villages, Fl (formerly Brooklyn) passed away on August 7, 2022 due to complications from a medical procedure. Peggy was born on September 28th,1948 in Brooklyn, NY to William and Alice Regan. A beloved sister to 6 siblings, growing up in Brooklyn alongside many generations of aunts, uncles, endless cousins and wonderful friends. Overall, Peggy was known as quiet but always kind and considerate of everyone she came to know. If you knew her, she remembered you well and always knew your birthday.

Margaret – or Peggy, as she was known to friends – attended St. Therese of Lisieux (Little Flower), Catherine McAuley’s, St. Mary’s School of Medical Imaging, Empire State College for Bachelors of Science and LIU for her Masters. Her interests were in gardening, reading, people, eclectic taste in movies, decorating for the holidays and coming up with questions to drive her daughter crazy. She was never simply your sibling or Grandma, she was also your dear friend. As family historian, Peggy had a talent for recall of all of the warm family moments – ranging from days at Farragut pool, sandy sandwiches at coney island or what everyone wore at Linda and Michael’s party. That was a talent that we all benefitted from, as she kept the valuable memories alive!

A treasured Daughter, Sister, Mom, Aunt and much loved Grandma. She was an amazing mom who enjoyed rainstorms and lunch downtown at the A&S Garden room. Among her most cherished gifts received, the “Going to Grandma’s” suitcase for the start of many a special visit, countless handmade artwork and spooky halloween decorations! As the grandma that watched Scooby do, filled the mailboxes with cards containing some Luv you $, care packages and was always happy to hear your voice on the other side of a phone call, she will be missed dearly. Grandma Peggy shared many things with all of us, especially the confidence that we were capable of anything we set our minds to – just not how to let her go. In recent months, everyone was aware that her Grandson was getting married in the fall (Briana and Brian) – due to her excitement. That was the embodiment of who Peggy was, your joy was her joy.

Peggy is survived by her daughter Allison and her grandchildren Brian, Jonathan, Greg and Meredith. In addition, her loss will be felt greatly by her siblings – Kathie, Eileen, Billy, Joseph and Maureen. Peggy was pre-deceased by her brother Donald (the other redhead) – a FF on September 11th. Her many nieces, nephews and cousins, were a great source of joy in all of her days. The great nieces and nephews, were a tremendously important part of her day to day. It is our belief that Mommy and Daddy are at the kitchen table now with Peggy and have asked Donald to put the kettle on. Patricia is grabbing the Entenmann’s from the counter and they are all sitting down to tea!

Arrangements for an internment at Holy Cross Cemetery and a celebration of life will be scheduled in the coming months. To honor Peggy, be kind to someone in your path!