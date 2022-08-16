Elizabeth Jane Wendler

Elizabeth “Betty” Jane Wendler of Summerfield, Florida, passed away peacefully, at the age of 87, on July 19, 2022.

She was born on December 28, 1934, to the late Fred and Elizabeth Collins. She was a 1952 graduate of Utica Free Academy. She was predeceased by her son Steven in 1975. She was a wonderful wife and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Lawrence J. Wendler; daughters Deborah (Stephen Buck) and Rebecca (Vincent Converse); sons David (Karen), Michael (Lisa), Daniel (Sharon); 18 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren

Upon her retirement from the banking industry, Betty and Larry traveled throughout the USA and Canada in their motor home. For 45 years they spent their summers at the St. Lawrence River where many family memories were made.

A celebration mass of her life will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 9 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Route 31, Baldwinsville, NY. Graveside burial will follow at 11 AM at North Syracuse Cemetery, 555 South Bay Road, North Syracuse, NY.