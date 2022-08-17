80.4 F
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
New Winn-Dixie grocery store to be built at busy intersection next door to The Villages

By Meta Minton

A new Winn-Dixie grocery store will be built at a busy intersection next door to The Villages.

The new grocery store, which will include a liquor store, will be built at the corner of County Road 466A at Micro Racetrack Road.

The new Winn-Dixie grocery store will be located at the corner of County Road 466A and Micro Racetrack Road.
This map shows where the new Winn-Dixie grocery store will be located.

Located in Lake County, the new Winn-Dixie will be directly across from the Village of Fruitland Park.

Trees will be cleared from the land and a metal building will be demolished prior to the start of construction. The work could begin as early as September.

This metal building on Micro Racetrack Road is slated for demolition.

The new Winn-Dixie store will be more than 47,000-square-feet. It will include exits/entrances from County Road 466A and Micro Racetrack Road.

The new Winn-Dixie store will more than 47,000-square-feet.

The plans show that the very corner of the property will include an outparcel to be leased to another tenant.

There are already three Winn-Dixie supermarkets in The Villages. They are located at Spanish Springs, Lake Sumter Landing and Pinellas Plaza.

