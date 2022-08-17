New Winn-Dixie grocery store to be built at busy intersection next door to The Villages

A new Winn-Dixie grocery store will be built at a busy intersection next door to The Villages.

The new grocery store, which will include a liquor store, will be built at the corner of County Road 466A at Micro Racetrack Road.

Located in Lake County, the new Winn-Dixie will be directly across from the Village of Fruitland Park.

Trees will be cleared from the land and a metal building will be demolished prior to the start of construction. The work could begin as early as September.

The new Winn-Dixie store will be more than 47,000-square-feet. It will include exits/entrances from County Road 466A and Micro Racetrack Road.

The plans show that the very corner of the property will include an outparcel to be leased to another tenant.

There are already three Winn-Dixie supermarkets in The Villages. They are located at Spanish Springs, Lake Sumter Landing and Pinellas Plaza.