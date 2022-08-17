80.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Villager knocks on more than 1,000 doors in support of Loomer candidacy

By David Towns

A Villager has knocked on more than 1,000 doors in support of Congressional candidate Laura Loomer.

Despite the heat and occasional rejection, Kim Ruppert of the Village of Fenney, has been going door-to-door in support of Loomer, who hopes to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster in Tuesday’s GOP primary.

Villager Kim Ruppert has been going door to door for Congressional candidate Laura Loomer.

Temperatures were near 90 degrees on Wednesday when Ruppert was knocking on doors in the Village of Winifred.

Loomer is 29, the same age as Ruppert’s son. The two-year resident of The Villages fears her son’s generation may not have the same freedoms she has enjoyed, if important issues are not tackled by elected leaders in Washington D.C.

Ruppert said the America First candidate has the “guts” to take on these issues, which include illegal immigration.

Ruppert volunteered to work on Loomer’s campaign after meeting her earlier this year. She was struck by Loomer’s energy. The former Pennsylvania resident said Loomer is critical of both major political parties.

“She is not afraid to call out those on both sides who are not working for us,” Ruppert said.

