94.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 20, 2022
type here...

80-year-old Villager to lose license after crashing into golf carts on New Year’s Eve

By Meta Minton
John Paul Toupin
John Paul Toupin

An 80-year-old Villager will lose his driver’s license after crashing into golf carts with his sport utility vehicle on New Year’s Eve at Brownwood.

John Paul Toupin of the Village of LaBelle North pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence this past week in Sumter County Court.

He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Wildwood police were called on New Year’s Eve to the parking lot behind Dunkin’ Donuts at Brownwood Paddock Square to investigate a crash in which a vehicle “struck multiple golf carts.”

A witness pointed officers toward Toupin who had been driving the gray GMC sport utility vehicle which had caused the crash, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Toupin immediately admitted he’d “drank too much.”

He indicated he put the SUV in “drive” rather than “reverse” and struck a parked golf cart, pushing it into another parked golf cart. A third golf cart had been involved, but the golf cart was driven from the scene before police arrived.

Toupin was transported by ambulance to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood for a medical evaluation. Once cleared, he was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises. The report indicate he performed poorly in the exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .107 and .108 blood alcohol content.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Neighbors should pitch in rather than criticize in times of difficulty

A Villages-News.com reader contends that neighbors should pitch in rather than criticize in times of difficulty. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Impressed with the governor’s science-based approach to our environmental problems

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager offers praise for Gov. DeSantis’ leadership with the regard to the environment.

Garage murals are too bold and should go

A resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that a resident’s garage murals are too bold and they need to go.

Green New Deal a money-laundering scheme for Democrats

A Village of LaBelle resident makes the case that the Green New Deal is really a money-laundering scheme for Democrats. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A new political group in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident raises the possibility of forming a new political group here in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos