Saturday, August 20, 2022
Too many Americans tragically lost to fentanyl poisoning

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

This weekend, we will recognize National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. This is a somber occasion to remember those Americans tragically lost to fentanyl poisoning.

Illicit fentanyl is now the number one killer of adults, ages 18-45, and is responsible for tens of thousands of deaths across the country every year.

With such a grim and overwhelming statistic, let’s not forget that we are talking about human lives—daughters and sons, mothers and fathers, family members taken away too soon.

The Drug Enforcement Administration recently created a memorial inside its national headquarters called The Faces of Fentanyl. This exhibit contains pictures submitted by the families of those who lost their lives due to this growing crisis. It serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of drug use, as deadly amounts of fentanyl are being found in more common illicit drugs—including counterfeit pills.

So, please remember that just one pill can kill—and if you are struggling with addiction, seek help immediately.

For more information visit our Dose of Reality Florida website. The site serves as a statewide one-stop resource for information about opioid misuse, substance abuse treatment and where to safely dispose of expired or unwanted prescription drugs.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.

