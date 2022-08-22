80.9 F
Monday, August 22, 2022
Wildwood officials claim city’s discolored water perfectly safe to drink

By Marv Balousek

Discolored water apparently is a consequence of Wildwood’s rapid growth.

The color of tap water was an issue at a meeting Monday night of the Wildwood City Commission.

Lee Coffey, who lives in an older section of the city, brought plastic bottles of his tap water to the meeting and asked if anyone wanted to drink it.

Nobody volunteered, but Utility Director Mark Odell said the water is discolored but safe.

“It’s not pleasant to look at, but it’s perfectly safe to drink,” he said, adding that’s it’s been chlorinated.

Despite investing in water filters, Coffey said the water in his toilet is so yellow at times that it looks like he hasn’t flushed it.

Odell said the city’s new Peppertree water main recently went into operation between county roads 472 and 44A. When it was connected to the system, the flow shook loose deposits on older pipes.

“We’ve got a plan we’re working on to alleviate it,” Odell said.

Mayor Ed Wolf said the water may not be good for laundry, but is safe to drink.

“In no way are we happy with this, but it’s a problem we will address,” he said.

Commissioner Julian Green said the discolored water should not mar the good reputation of Wildwood’s water system.

“Our water quality is top notch,” he said. “We’ve received awards from the state for our water quality.”

 

