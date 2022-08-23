Search warrant leads to arrest of suspect with electronic images of child pornography

A search warrant led to the arrest of a suspect in Lady Lake with electronic images of child pornography.

Michael Pollitt, 61, who lives at 616 First Ave., was booked Monday at the Lake County Jail on multiple charges of possession of child pornography.

A cyber tip had been received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the uploading of files in June through a Comcast account eventually traced to Pollitt, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. A warrant was obtained, leading to a search last week at Pollitt’s home.

“Michael Pollitt admitted to using a computer to access the internet for the purpose of searching for and purposely viewing child exploitation material,” the affidavit said.

Two laptops and a phone were taken from the home for forensic analysis. Multiple sexual images were found, including those with children as young as 1 and 2 years old.

Pollitt was booked at the jail and released after posting $20,000 bond.