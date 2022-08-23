Villages-News.com columnist having fun on book tour

Recently, I set up a booth at the Red Barn flea market in Bradenton to promote my new joke book, “Serving Up Some Funny House Specials,” and I was overwhelmed by a feeling of familiarity in a place I had never even been before.

Growing up, the one thing my dad loved most was wandering around flea markets, festivals, and fairgrounds. He was a bit of a “Fred Sanford” like in the old sitcom Sanford and Son. A collector of all things big and small. He was known around the neighborhood as “Junk Man Teddy.” A title he wore proudly.

I remember, even as a child, Sundays were dedicated to going to the local markets or seasonal festivals. My dad would go crazy buying everything in sight. He’d let us get pickles out of barrels, pick candy from bins, order Nathan’s hot dogs, and buy Amish apple butter and caramel popcorn. My dad was a “nosher,” a phrase referring to someone who always snacks.

Grazing on tasty delights was not his only passion, though. He also found great pleasure in bartering with the vendors. If you were selling clothing, produce, collectibles, jewelry, etc., my dad would con you into making him a deal. If you had T-shirts on sale, 3 for $20, he would talk you into selling him 20 shirts at $3 a piece. It didn’t matter what the item for sale was. He would convince you that you were still making a deal, even though he was robbing you blind.

Too bad most of the stuff he bought was stuff he didn’t actually need. Eventually, he would find a purpose for most of the items he collected or simply give them away. It didn’t matter to him. He just enjoyed purchasing it. Cowboy hats, birthstone rings, handmade leather crafts, kitchen utensils, you name it. Everything you now see on the shopping networks, my dad used to buy from individuals he made friends with year after year. Then, like a “Jewish Santa,” he would make his rounds around the neighborhood, sharing the things he could and storing the rest with all his other unknown treasures.

Unfortunately, it never dawned on me how expensive it could be to roam around a flea market for two days straight – especially considering Daddy is no longer around to cover my cost. By the end of the weekend, I had sold enough books to cover my expenses. Yet, I had spent way more than a typical vendor accounts for on impulse shopping.

Needless to say, all the other merchants were happy to make my acquaintance. Not only because I looked so appealing in my new poodle skirt ensemble, but also because I was buying all their goods. When my husband, Joe, and my grandson, Jeremy, showed up to help me break down, they also tallied up quite a bill after their prance through the aisles. Between all my personal snacks and all Jeremy’s “but I really want this” stuff, my weekend cost me way more than I expected. But the fun I had was PRICELESS!

Laugh on. Peace out!

Lisa DeMarco is a columnist for Villages-News.com