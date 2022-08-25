Woman with $1,600 water bill jailed after turning back on shut-off tap

A woman with a $1,600 water bill whose service was shut off for non-payment was jailed after turning back on the tap.

Brittany Suzanne Johansen, 43, of Lady Lake was booked Wednesday at the Lake County Jail on a felony charge of theft of utility service.

Johansen had racked up the water bill at her home at 241 W. McClendon St., according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Her water service was shut off on June 27 due to non-payment. The town’s water department discovered on Aug. 16 that Johansen’s water service had been turned back on even though she had not paid any portion of her overdue bill. She used an additional $605 worth of water during the time in which her tap had been illegally turned on again.

Johansen, who was arrested with drugs last year after a K-9 alerted on a Buick she had been driving, was booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.