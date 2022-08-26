91.9 F
Friday, August 26, 2022
West Palm Beach guest at Waterfront Inn arrested on DUI charge in Cadillac

By Staff Report
A West Palm Beach woman staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing was arrested on a drunk driving charge after her Cadillac was pulled over for not having its headlights on.

Laura Jane Short, 54, was at the wheel of the white Cadillac at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 466A near Morse Boulevard when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed that the Cadillac’s headlights weren’t illuminated, according to an arrest report.

During a traffic stop, the deputy found that Short had “slurred speech” and was “very talkative.” The deputy also detected the “strong odor consistent with the impurities of an alcoholic beverage coming from the defendant’s mouth.” She told the deputy she was staying at the Waterfront Inn and was on her way to a gas station to fill up the Cadillac before heading home in the morning.

She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises and chose to “perform the exercise barefoot,” the deputy noted in the report. She performed poorly. She provided breath samples that registered .084 and .078 blood alcohol content.

The Bedford, Ind. native was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

