Villager who formerly served in House appointed to Lake-Sumter State College board

A Villager who formerly served in the Florida House of Representatives has been appointed to the Lake-Sumter State College Board of Trustees.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday the appointment of Marlene O’Toole to the local college board.

The former IBM representative was elected to the House in 2008. The Somerville, Mass. native was term-limited from the House and in 2016 ran for the Florida Senate, but was defeated by Dennis Baxley.

O’Toole currently serves as head of Beacon College’s Transition Work for Student Career Development.

The 77-year-old lives in the Lady Lake section of The Villages with her husband, Ed.

Last year, The Villages decided to pay tribute to her legislative service by naming The Marlene O’Toole Industrial Park in Coleman in her honor.