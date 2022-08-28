Motorcyclist critically injured after SUV turns into path on County Road 466

A motorcyclist was critically injured after colliding with a sport utility vehicle Sunday at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road.

The SUV had been eastbound on County Road 466 shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday and was making a left-hand turn onto Rolling Acres Road when the driver pulled into the path of a motorcyclist who was westbound on County Road 466, according to preliminary accident investigation information from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to an area hospital.

The investigation into the crash impeded traffic in the area for nearly three hours.