Sunday, August 28, 2022
Motorcyclist critically injured after SUV turns into path on County Road 466

By Staff Report

A motorcyclist was critically injured after colliding with a sport utility vehicle Sunday at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road.

The SUV had been eastbound on County Road 466 shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday and was making a left-hand turn onto Rolling Acres Road when the driver pulled into the path of a motorcyclist who was westbound on County Road 466, according to preliminary accident investigation information from the Lady Lake Police Department.

This vehicle was towed from the scene of the crash Sunday at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres
Lady Lake police were directing traffic Sunday during the investigation into the crash which left a motorcyclist critcally injured
The motorcyclist was airlifted to an area hospital.

The investigation into the crash impeded traffic in the area for nearly three hours.

