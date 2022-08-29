Restaurant closes at Spanish Springs but will reopen under new ownership

A restaurant has closed at Spanish Springs Town Square, but will reopen under new ownership.

The Farmshed American Diner opened in 2021 at the former home of TooJay’s Gourmet Deli. The TooJay’s chain filed for bankruptcy in April 2020 amid the COVID-19 crisis. The TooJay’s locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood remain open and appear to be doing well after the company’s reorganization.

The Farmshed American Diner was operated by Carlo and Nicole Bellusci, residents of the Village of Buttonwood. However, they opted to forfeit the daily breakfast and lunch clientele, which had been pretty loyal at TooJay’s.

A sign posted Monday morning at the restaurant announced that a new owner will be taking over.

“We have had an incredible ride!” the Farmshed team said in its goodbye note.

FMK Restaurant Group, which operates Blue Fin Grill & Bar, The Chop House and several country clubs in The Villages, will be taking over the Farmshed restaurant, which has a prime location at town square. A reopening date has not been announced.