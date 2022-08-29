86 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 29, 2022
type here...

Restaurant closes at Spanish Springs but will reopen under new ownership

By Meta Minton

A restaurant has closed at Spanish Springs Town Square, but will reopen under new ownership.

The Farmshed American Diner opened in 2021 at the former home of TooJay’s Gourmet Deli. The TooJay’s chain filed for bankruptcy in April 2020 amid the COVID-19 crisis. The TooJay’s locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood remain open and appear to be doing well after the company’s reorganization.

The Farmshed restaurant at Spanish Springs Town Square
The Farmshed American Diner restaurant at Spanish Springs Town Square opened in 2021 in the former spot occupied by TooJay’s Gourmet Deli.

The Farmshed American Diner was operated by Carlo and Nicole Bellusci, residents of the Village of Buttonwood. However, they opted to forfeit the daily breakfast and lunch clientele, which had been pretty loyal at TooJay’s.

The Farmshed resturant at Spanish Springs offers outdoor seating
The Farmshed American Diner restaurant at Spanish Springs has closed, but will reopen under new ownership.

A sign posted Monday morning at the restaurant announced that a new owner will be taking over.

“We have had an incredible ride!” the Farmshed team said in its goodbye note.

FMK Restaurant Group, which operates Blue Fin Grill & Bar, The Chop House and several country clubs in The Villages, will be taking over the Farmshed restaurant, which has a prime location at town square. A reopening date has not been announced.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

DeSantis has done nothing for Floridians caught in insurance crisis

A reader from St. Lucie County describes his expensive homeowners’ insurance woes and contends Gov. Ron DeSantis is not helping Floridians like him. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Did 7-Eleven leave room for replacement of tree they killed?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident is wondering about a replacement tree that was supposed to go in place of one that was “accidentally” destroyed at a 7-Eleven site in The Villages.

Speeding sheriff’s deputy on Bailey Trail

A Village of Poinciana resident was walking his dog Sunday morning and spotted a speeding sheriff’s deputy. In a Letter to the Editor, he asks if the speed was necessary.

What does ‘freedom’ mean to Gov. DeSantis?

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis has a warped view of what “freedom” means.

Paradise Recreation area has become a haven for illegal immigrants

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident warns that the Parade Recreation area has become a haven for illegal immigrants.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos