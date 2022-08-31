Apparently intoxicated brothers arrested after alleged attack on pregnant woman

Two apparently intoxicated brothers were arrested after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to an attack on a pregnant woman in Wildwood.

The woman said that on Tuesday night her boyfriend, 31-year-old Hector Lopez-Hernandez, attacked her and threatened to kill her in front of their children at their home, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. Lopez-Hernandez was “attempting to grab knives that were in the kitchen.”

The woman said he had been drinking and said he has a history of becoming violent when he drinks.

Lopez-Hernandez, who was wearing black-and-white plaid pajama pants, was found at a nearby residence. He was asked to step outside. However, he had to be tasered when he failed to cooperate with deputies. He had a “strong odor of alcohol” and was behaving in a “belligerent” manner.

Antonio Garcia, 36, also of Wildwood, who later identified himself a Lopez-Hernandez’s “brother,” attempted to get between deputies and Lopez-Hernandez. Garcia also refused to cooperate with deputies. He gave a false name to deputies and also had a “strong odor of alcohol.”

Lopez-Hernandez was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, resisting arrest and battery. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Garcia was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and giving false information to a law enforcement officer. He was booked at the jail on $2,000 bond.