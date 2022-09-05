First black leader of Florida LWV will speak at event in The Villages

The League of Women Voters, The Villages/Tri-County will host Cecile M. Scoon, the first black woman elected to lead the Florida State branch of the 101-year-old non-partisan LWV.

The LWV meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Manatee Recreation Center. No Villages ID is required. All are welcome.

The Harvard and University of Virginia Law graduate has had a 36-year career of service beginning with the U.S. Air Force. She is currently owner and managing principal of Peters & Scoon Attorneys at Law in Panama City.

Scoon has been recognized nationally for her civil rights work targeting Florida’s 2018 Amendment 4, Senate Bill 90 and continued legislation that threatens voters’ rights.