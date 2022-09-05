93.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 5, 2022
type here...

First black leader of Florida LWV will speak at event in The Villages

By Staff Report
Cecile M. Scoon
Cecile M. Scoon

The League of Women Voters, The Villages/Tri-County will host Cecile M. Scoon, the first black woman elected to lead the Florida State branch of the 101-year-old non-partisan LWV.

The LWV meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Manatee Recreation Center. No Villages ID is required. All are welcome.

The Harvard and University of Virginia Law graduate has had a 36-year career of service beginning with the U.S. Air Force. She is currently owner and managing principal of Peters & Scoon Attorneys at Law in Panama City.

Scoon has been recognized nationally for her civil rights work targeting Florida’s 2018 Amendment 4, Senate Bill 90 and continued legislation that threatens voters’ rights.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Our insurance company paid for our new roof

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident explains how insurance paid for her new roof.

Poor Jane Fonda

A Village of Summerhill resident has little sympathy for actress Jane Fonda in the wake of a recent medical diagnosis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Don’t call me stupid

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who had some unkind words for residents who got new roofs through insurance.

Thanks to the hardworking landscapers taking a break at Paradise recreation area

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, stands up for the hardworking landscapers recently seen taking a break in the Paradise recreation area.

Earth Fare closing opens door for Trader Joe’s

A Summerfield resident contends the closing of Earth Fare could open the door for a Trader Joe’s. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos