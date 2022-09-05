To the Editor:

Poor Jane Fonda has cancer. Well that’s about all she has. She has no talent. I have despised her since I was 18. She had the nerve to take the piece of paper from one of our prisoners in Hanoi Hilton. Instead of taking the paper to a high ranking U.S. soldier she gave it to the Viet Cong. The result was the severe beating of soldiers took, many died. Well Jane, Karma has come for you. I hope your treatment is as severe as the beatings our soldiers took.

Roy Schwartz

Village of Summerhill