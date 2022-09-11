91.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Great Blue Heron On Lake Sumter Landing Walking Path

By Staff Report

Check out this great blue heron enjoying the water rushing over the rocks at Lake Sumter Landing along the walking path. Thanks to Daniel Chamberlin for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Thank you for your support

An official with Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1036 is grateful for support from the community. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Seat belts saved us from serious injury in crash

A Village of Poinciana resident details a recent accident in which he and his wife were spared serious injury when a driver pulled out in front of their golf cart. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Give the credit to law enforcement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Alhambra resident contends we are fortunate to have the law enforcement officers we have.

She should keep the murals inside her home

A Villager with a BFA in fine art offers her opinion of the mermaid mural painted on a garage door on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Florida’s Friendliest Hometown has become a ‘cash cow’

A Village of Winifred resident, who has been here for 18 years, wonders if Florida’s Friendliest Hometown has become a “cash cow” for the Developer. Read her Letter to the Editor.

