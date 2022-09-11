85.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 11, 2022
September is peak season for hurricanes

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

September is National Preparedness Month, and this week, I encouraged Floridians to remain vigilant should a hurricane threaten their homes and families.

National Preparedness Month coincides with the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and raises awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time.

We’ve been lucky for the relatively calm hurricane season so far, but the second half of the season tends to be more active. So, I am urging all Floridians to not let their guards down, reevaluate their current storm safety plans and make any necessary adjustments.

My 2022 Hurricane Preparedness Guide contains information and tips for staying safe before, during and after a storm.

Some tips from the guide include:

  • Know evacuation routes and shelter locations;
  • Stock up on enough food, water and emergency supplies for you, your family and pets for at least seven days; and
  • Verify that storm-related products are hurricane-proof or impact-proof before purchasing.

In the event of an incoming tropical storm or hurricane, please seek further guidance from local officials and emergency managers.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.

