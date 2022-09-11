91.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 11, 2022
type here...

Thank you for your support

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I, along with the board members of the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1036 and the entire membership want to thank each and every individual who donated money and/or purchased raffle tickets to support our goals. Every year the generosity of donors is getting better for us to support our goals for our Chapter. The charities that we support have been receiving more from our financial support to accomplish their goals. We receive the biggest gift than you can imagine, a big smile with a huge Thank You when we hand them their check. Once again, thank all of you for your support, it means a lot to us.

Mike Race
Village of Buttonwood

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Seat belts saved us from serious injury in crash

A Village of Poinciana resident details a recent accident in which he and his wife were spared serious injury when a driver pulled out in front of their golf cart. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Give the credit to law enforcement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Alhambra resident contends we are fortunate to have the law enforcement officers we have.

She should keep the murals inside her home

A Villager with a BFA in fine art offers her opinion of the mermaid mural painted on a garage door on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Florida’s Friendliest Hometown has become a ‘cash cow’

A Village of Winifred resident, who has been here for 18 years, wonders if Florida’s Friendliest Hometown has become a “cash cow” for the Developer. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Was it something other than a ‘medical episode’?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Soulliere Villas resident wonders if we are seeing an uptick in “medical episodes” in The Villages. What could be fueling it?

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos