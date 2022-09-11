Thank you for your support

To the Editor:

I, along with the board members of the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1036 and the entire membership want to thank each and every individual who donated money and/or purchased raffle tickets to support our goals. Every year the generosity of donors is getting better for us to support our goals for our Chapter. The charities that we support have been receiving more from our financial support to accomplish their goals. We receive the biggest gift than you can imagine, a big smile with a huge Thank You when we hand them their check. Once again, thank all of you for your support, it means a lot to us.

Mike Race

Village of Buttonwood