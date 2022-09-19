86.7 F
The Villages
Monday, September 19, 2022
Unlicensed driver from Guatemala arrested after report of erratic driving

By Staff Report
Nicholas Renee Morales

An unlicensed driver from Guatemala was arrested after a report of erratic driving.

Nicholas Renee Morales, 42, of Lady Lake, was driving a red Ford F-150 shortly before midnight Saturday when he was spotted near the Wawa convenience store on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 466 by an officer investigating a report of an erratic driver, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer watched as the truck failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign and he initiated a traffic stop. Due to a language barrier another officer was called to the scene to interpret for Morales. He admitted he did not have a driver’s license issued in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $500 bond.

