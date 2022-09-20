Burned-out headlight bad luck for driver behind wheel with suspended license

A burned-out headlight proved to be bad luck for a driver behind the wheel with a suspended license.

Aneshiana Fantasia Taylor, 31, of Leesburg, was driving a white Jeep at about 1:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Rolling Acres Road when an officer noticed the vehicle’s driver’s side headlight was not operable, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer followed the vehicle as it turned onto County Road 466 and a traffic stop was initiated at the Rolling Acres Apartments. During the traffic stop, Taylor was “aggressive” and accused the officer of “following” her. The officer explained the reason for the traffic stop, but Taylor continued to be “belligerent.”

A check with dispatch revealed that Taylor’s license had been suspended that same day for failure to pay a traffic penalty. She also has previous arrests for driving while license suspended.

Taylor was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.