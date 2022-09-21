It was an awfully expensive plane ride to Martha’s Vineyard

To the Editor:
If you want to send migrants out of Florida, find a cheaper way to do it. Gov. DeSantis spent $615,000 to fly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in an effort to embarrass Democrats.
I checked with commercial airlines and found tickets for $287 to $777 DeSantis spent $12,300 per migrant. I could have spent, at the most, $38,850.
Where is the Tea Party at this outrageous waste of taxpayers dollars?
I thought Republicans were fiscal watchdogs. Could it be they are as wasteful as they have accused Democrats of being?
Diane Yates
Village of Virginia Trace