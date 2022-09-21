New abuse charges prompt revocation of bond for father awaiting trial in son’s death

Fresh child abuse charges have resulted in the revocation of bond for a father awaiting trial in his son’s accidental gun death.

Judge Larry Metz this week ordered the revocation of bond for 32-year-old Christopher Wyatt of Lady Lake, who was arrested in 2020 after his 12-year-old son Jeramyah Wyatt was fatally wounded at the family home on Singletary Road.

Wyatt, was already facing a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child under the age of 16, when he was arrested Sept. 13 after allegedly attacking the 11-year-old son of his girlfriend.

Wyatt was taken into custody on warrants charging him with cruelty to a child and battery by strangulation. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $301,000 bond. He never raised the bail money and remained at the jail until Judge Metz ordered the revocation of his bond in the aggravated manslaughter case.

In the incident which allegedly occurred Sept. 7, Wyatt “placed both hands around the child’s neck and began to squeeze, causing the child to begin to lose consciousness and gag several times,” according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Wyatt was said to be “angry” at the time of the alleged attack.

During an interview with a detective, the child reported being “fearful” of Wyatt. The child was afraid death had been imminent when he was being strangled.

The boy and his father have since obtained an order of protection barring contact with Wyatt.

After Jeramyah’s death, Wyatt and the boy’s mother divorced. Jeramyah had younger sisters and a younger brother.

Wyatt and his girlfriend were mentioned in an unrelated affidavit of probable cause earlier this year in the theft of a golf cart in The Villages. They were never charged in the case, even though the eventual suspect, 43-year-old Robert “Bobby” Gibson of Weirsdale, had taken the golf cart snatched from the Outback steakhouse in The Villages to Wyatt’s home on Singletary Road. A small American flag from the golf cart was later found at Wyatt’s home, but he said he had no knowledge of the flag and claimed he had told Gibson to remove the golf cart from his property.