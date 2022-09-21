South Sumter football mom arrested after alleged post-game attack

A football mom was arrested after an alleged post-game attack in the parking lot at South Sumter High School.

Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.

Another woman was in her vehicle leaving the school parking lot when a silver Dodge Ram pickup attempted to leave the parking lot at the same time, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Barnes got out of the passenger side of the Ram pickup and approached the driver’s side door of the other woman’s vehicle. Barnes put her cell phone into the woman’s vehicle and appeared to be recording. The other woman said Barnes struck her with her cell phone in the area of her neck and chest. Three witnesses verified the victim’s version of events.

The Ocala native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $25,000 bond.