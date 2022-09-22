90.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 22, 2022
type here...

Villager lands back behind bars after driving Mercedes to probation office

By Staff Report
Kathryn Chandler
Kathryn Chandler

An arrest report has revealed that a 75-year-old Villager drove her Mercedes to a probation office leading to another trip to the jail after less than 24 hours of freedom.

Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was reclassified to “no bond” status on Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. She had originally been booked on $10,000 bond following her arrest Wednesday on a charge of driving while license suspended.

She had been released Tuesday afternoon from the jail after spending 11 days behind bars on a probation violation. On Wednesday morning, the Pennsylvania native drove her black Mercedes to the probation office in Bushnell. A probation officer noticed that Chandler got into the vehicle and drove away, despite the fact that last month a judge had suspended her license for 180 days in connection with a drunk driving arrest. The probation officer verified that a hardship license had not been issued to Chandler and then called law enforcement to report that she was driving on a suspended license. She was arrested a few minutes later.

Chandler had been sentenced Aug. 23 to probation after an arrest on a charge of driving under the influence. Part of her sentence required her to complete three consecutive weekends with the Sumter County Work Detail program. However, she failed to show up for the work detail, leading to her Sept. 9 arrest on a probation violation. Chandler’s public defender claimed she was incapable of completing the work detail. He also said she is “insolvent.”

Chandler had been at the wheel of the black 2013 Mercedes on June 3 when she was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of traffic on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“Several vehicles driving westbound on State Road 44 had to move out of the lane to avoid hitting her,” the report said.

During a traffic stop at Lake Deaton Plaza, Chandler said she was “coming from a party” where she had been dancing. Chandler said she was heading home and thought she was on U.S. 301. She said she “does not see very well at night.”

She stumbled during field sobriety exercises and tried singing the alphabet in order to the be able to recite it correctly. A half-empty bottle of Pinot Grigio wine was found in her vehicle. She provided three breath samples that registered .210, .177 and .186 blood alcohol content. A criminal history check revealed she had been convicted of drunk driving in 2013 in Sarasota.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rentals are great for big families visiting The Villages

A woman whose mother is a longtime resident of The Villages says that rentals are great when the family comes to town. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Free roofs are not free

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message for those who have gotten “free” roofs.

Gov. DeSantis standing up for election integrity

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident says she is proud that Gov. Ron DeSantis is standing up for election integrity.

It was an awfully expensive plane ride to Martha’s Vineyard

A Village of Virginia Trace resident asks where were the fiscal watchdogs when Gov. DeSantis spent $12,300 per migrant to fly them from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard?

Villager’s son wants answers about future of his mother’s retirement

A Villager’s son wants answers about the future of his mother’s retirement as short-term rentals have upset the balance of life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos