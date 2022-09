To the Editor:

Philosopher Rene Descartes used his reason to reduce reality to something he was unable to deny. Thus, his foundational phrase, “Cogito ergo sum.” was born. It translates as, “I think, therefore I am.”

Former president Trump has now done Descartes one better, “COGITO ERGO, I DECLASSIFY!!”

The Trump comedy hour continues non-stop.

Jerry Ragan

Village of McClure