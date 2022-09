Most offices in Sumter County will be closed Friday in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

They are:

Board of County Commissioners’ Offices

Veteran Services Office

Community Centers

Clerk of the Courts Offices

Property Appraiser Offices

Supervisor of Elections Offices

Tax Collector Offices

All offices should reopen with normal business hours on Monday, Oct. 3.

For assistance or more information, contact (352) -689-4400 or visit www.sumterprepares.com