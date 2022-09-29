67.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 29, 2022
The Villages Charter School to resume normal operations Friday

By Staff Report

The Villages Charter School will resume normal school operations on Friday, Sept. 30.

The Villages Little Buffalo Learning Center and The Villages Early Childhood Center also plan to reopen on Friday and will use Oct. 10 as a makeup day. 

Monday, Oct. 10 was designated as a “Teacher Professional Day” but will now be used as a regular school day as a makeup day for Thursday.

“As VCS has always done, we defer to each family’s decision regarding school attendance. If your local situation is deemed unsafe, then the decision is yours and the school day on Friday will be coded as Excused and all work can be made up,” school administration said in a statement.

