Saturday, October 1, 2022
Roseate Spoonbill Ready For Nap Behind Lake Deaton Plaza

By Staff Report

This beautiful roseate spoonbill was preparing to take an afternoon nap behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

