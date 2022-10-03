Suspect shoplifter arrested with meth at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

A suspect shoplifter was arrested with methamphetamine at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were summoned Sunday to the store to investigate a report of a theft in progress. The report indicated the suspected shoplifter was placing the stolen merchandise in the back of a pickup.

Stacy Lynn Steady, 44, of Summerfield, was located by deputies and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug equipment. She has a previous theft conviction in Marion County.

She was arrested on charges of theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

She was arrested last year at Wawa and had been arrested in 2019 in a fraudulent check scheme.