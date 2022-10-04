OakLeaf woman arrested after allegedly slapping ‘flirtatious’ boyfriend

An OakLeaf Apartment Homes woman was arrested after allegedly slapping her “flirtatious” boyfriend.

Leslie Jo Coker, 52, who lives in the complex on County Road 466 in Lady Lake, had been involved in an argument with her live-in boyfriend outside their apartment, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A witness walked by the apartment at about 8 p.m. Friday and saw Coker slap her boyfriend and pull his hair. The witness said the Michigan native began to “yank” on her boyfriend while shouting at him. When police arrived on the scene, a “smear of blood” was spotted on his cheek.

Coker complained that her boyfriend had been “drinking too much,” driving recklessly and been “flirtatious with other females,” the report said. She admitted she slapped him “twice” across his left cheek.

She was taken into custody on a charge of domestic battery. The report noted that Coker was “cooperative and polite” during a ride to the Lake County Jail for booking. She was released after posting $1,000.