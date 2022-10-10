77.5 F
The Villages
Monday, October 10, 2022
By Staff Report
In loving memory, we announce the passing of Jean Frances Potoreiko on September 27, 2022.

Jean was born on April 4, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York to Jack and Callie Reeves. In 1979, she moved with her family to Manorville, NY where she resided for 31 years. Jean worked as a 911 operator for the Suffolk County Police Department for much of this time. Most recently, she resided in The Villages, Florida, with her loving husband of 64 years, Hank.

Jean is survived by her husband Henry Potoreiko and her three siblings: John Reeves (and Rose), Patricia Reeves and Elizabeth Reeves McGrath. Her remaining sister, Frances Reeves Hedge, predeceased Jean by a year. Jean will also be missed by her eight children and their spouses: Barbara Potoreiko Festinger and Zelman, Joan Potoreiko Cairl and Stephen, Henry Potoreiko, Jr, Patricia Potoreiko Freda, Lisa Potoreiko Tesiny and Alfred, Pamela Potoreiko, Giampietro and Michael, Douglas Potoreiko and Tina, Meredith Potoreiko Panaghi and Steve. She will be missed and lovingly remembered by her 22 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren.

A church mass will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. at St Timothy’s Catholic Church in The Villages: 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL, 32159

Flowers and remembrances can be sent to St Timothy’s Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, a charity that Jean dearly loved and always supported.

 

