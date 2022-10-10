Mary Richards Gilmore, 89, of The Village of Chatham passed away on September 2, 2022.

Mary is survived by her three loving daughters, Tracy Gilmore of Columbus, GA, Wendy Gilmore of Coral Gables, FL and Laurie Gilmore Conrad (Al) of Orlando, FL, her twin granddaughters, Stephanie Davis (Joey) and Danielle Ernst (Michael), 4 great grandchildren, all of Columbus, GA and longtime companion, Edward Chamberlain.

Mary’s Celebration of Life will be at Nancy Lopez Country Club patio Tuesday, November 22nd from 1 – 3pm.