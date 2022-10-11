Kenneth A. Bick, age 92, of The Villages, Florida passed away August 24, 2022. He was born on August 20, 1930 in West Allis, Wisconsin to the late Arthur and Marcella (Mahnke) Bick.

Ken was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a retired accountant with General Motors. He enjoyed time with his wife and family, whether telling stories and dad jokes or joining them on a family vacation over the years.

In his younger years, Ken, enjoyed collecting coins and made sure the grandchildren, who affectionately called him, Papaw, all had a set of commemorative coins. He would navigate the boat as Jan and the kids would water ski. Ken was a Green Bay Packers fan, played golf, bocce, many card games and Yahtzee. He loved working all the puzzles in the newspaper and enjoyed reading books until his eyesight got the best of him!

Ken was a member of St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church, Summerfield, Florida.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Janet Bick, of almost 62 years; three children, Jeffrey (Mary Jo) Bick, Pamela Flack and Kerri Krejci; seven grandchildren, Morgan (Jay) Brading & Michael Bick, Danielle (Tyler) Wiggs, Ashley Watson, Olivia Flack, Ryan Krejci & Lauren Krejci along with two great grandchildren, Kennedy and Grayson Wiggs; sister, Barbara “Babs” Rezner as well as nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

The Family will receive family and friends for Ken on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center, 7134 Powell Road, Wildwood, Florida 34785. Light refreshments will be served. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 PM.

A Committal Service will be Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, Florida 33513.

Memorial donations may be made in Ken’s memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org or American Heart Association, www.heart.org.