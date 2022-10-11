68 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
type here...

Kenneth A. Bick

By Staff Report
Kenneth Bick
Kenneth Bick

Kenneth A. Bick, age 92, of The Villages, Florida passed away August 24, 2022. He was born on August 20, 1930 in West Allis, Wisconsin to the late Arthur and Marcella (Mahnke) Bick.

Ken was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a retired accountant with General Motors. He enjoyed time with his wife and family, whether telling stories and dad jokes or joining them on a family vacation over the years.

In his younger years, Ken, enjoyed collecting coins and made sure the grandchildren, who affectionately called him, Papaw, all had a set of commemorative coins. He would navigate the boat as Jan and the kids would water ski. Ken was a Green Bay Packers fan, played golf, bocce, many card games and Yahtzee. He loved working all the puzzles in the newspaper and enjoyed reading books until his eyesight got the best of him!

Ken was a member of St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church, Summerfield, Florida.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Janet Bick, of almost 62 years; three children, Jeffrey (Mary Jo) Bick, Pamela Flack and Kerri Krejci; seven grandchildren, Morgan (Jay) Brading & Michael Bick, Danielle (Tyler) Wiggs, Ashley Watson, Olivia Flack, Ryan Krejci & Lauren Krejci along with two great grandchildren, Kennedy and Grayson Wiggs; sister, Barbara “Babs” Rezner as well as nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

The Family will receive family and friends for Ken on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center, 7134 Powell Road, Wildwood, Florida 34785. Light refreshments will be served. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 PM.

A Committal Service will be Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, Florida 33513.

Memorial donations may be made in Ken’s memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org or American Heart Association, www.heart.org.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s time for the AAC to step up to the plate and assist our residents

A Village of Polo Ridge resident contends it’s time for the Amenity Authority Committee to step up to the plate and assist residents by reducing the monthly amenity fee.

My current amenity fee of $175 is plenty

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Ashland resident says his monthly amenity fee of $175 is “plenty.”

It’s time to rein in spending!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident says the Amenity Authority Committee should try to rein in spending rather than continually asking residents for more money.

Encouraging sign with The Villages Public Safety Department running the ambulances

A Villager, writing in a Letter to the Editor, says she has seen an encouraging sign now that The Villages Public Safety Department is running the ambulance service.

Royal residents say they will not back down

Royal residents apparently are ready to take their message Tuesday to the Sumter County Commission in their battle against encroachment.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos